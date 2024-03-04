BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Reigns Supreme in Court Ruling
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
83 views • 03/04/2024

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled against Colorado’s effort to take Donald Trump’s name off the ballot there. The Colorado verdict should be the final blow to a coordinated campaign by Democrats to remove Trump from ballots for alleged crimes he hasn’t been prosecuted for or convicted of — but this doesn’t mean he is in the clear. In this episode, we discuss a list of other booby traps and obstacles Trump faces on the way to the White House.   


Also in this episode:  


@ 11:28 | Nikki Haley won her first primary race, earning her the title of “Swamp Queen” from the Trump campaign. 


@ 21:55 | Another state is set to enact “constitutional carry” gun laws that align with the Founders’ vision. 


@ 32:25 | Bret Weinstein warns that Western civilization is in the crosshairs of unknown people seeking to usher in an age of darkness.   

