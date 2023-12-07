SHaDoWCa7 sings ◄ Metal Gear Solid Theme ► The Best Is Yet To Come

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Here is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on February 27, 2014, with her original description:

"A long over-due special request. Thank you all for being so patient with me. I really loved recording this song. It actually brought me to tears. This song tells the story of our once happy and care-free days. As we grow older, the troubles and trials of life and the grief and hate of the world weigh us down. It is so important to keep the love in your heart alive and to never lose your ability to smile.

I have rewritten the English portion of this song in my own words after looking at several translations. I sing part of this song in Gaeilge (Irish). Please forgive my very bad pronunciation. "The Best Is Yet To Come" from the video game Metal Gear Solid originally performed by Aoife Ni Fhearraigh and originally composed by Rika Muranaka.

As you know, I am singing lead and also 3-part backup harmony. I am also playing the guitar, the mandolin, drums, and tambourine. I played my midi-keyboard for all the other instruments. Can you believe it took me 33 tracks to record this song? WOW! This song took a long time to put together, but I really enjoyed it! I hope you enjoy it too! ^^"

Lyrics: The Best Is Yet To Come

An cuimhin leat an grá

Crá croí an ghrá

Níl anois ach ceol na h-oíche

Táim sioraí i ngrá

Leannáin le smál

Leannáin le smál

Lig leis agus beidh leat

Lig leis agus beidh grá

Do you remember love?

And the heart-break of love?

Fleeting not, my thoughts grow still,

Oh for love my heart to fill!

Barren hearts, hear the call of love,

Barren hearts, turn your eyes above!

Go now and reclaim your love!

Go now and remember to love!

Cuimhne leat an t-am

Nuair a bhí tú sásta

An cuimhne leat an t-am

Nuair a bhí tú ag gáire

Tá an saol iontach

Má chreideann tú ann

Tug aghaidi ar an saol is

sonas sioraí inár measc

Céard a tharla do na laethanta sin

Céard a tharla do na h-oícheanta sin

An cuimhin leat an t-am

Nuair a bhí tú faoi bhrón

An cuimhin leat an t-am

Go sioraí sileadh na ndeor

an ormsa nó orainne

a bhí an locht

Ag mothú cailte s'ar fán

Cén fáth an t-achrann is sileadh na ndeor

Tá áilleacht sa saol Má chuardaíonn tú e

Tá gliondar sa saol creideann sé

Recall the times of laughter and love,

Recall the times of joy!

The beauty of life is everywhere!

Return, sweet love, is our prayer!

Can you recall the face of happiness?

Do you have faith at all?

Turn your face to life and believe,

Eternal joy can be in our midst!

What happened to those days?

What happened to those nights?

When sorrow and pain were no-where in sight!

But how you turned to grief?

The sad melody...

Of tears crying out 'Where did we go wrong?'

Our feelings grew faint,

Hate grew without restraint!

Feeling lost and used, with fighting we're consumed!

The question still remains, can beauty still be real?

The answer here is yes! If we only seek it out!

Look in your heart, feel the love abiding there,

Seek out the good and virtue everywhere!

If you're filled with dismay and you've forgotten where to start,

Remember, have faith, love lives within your heart!

