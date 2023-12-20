Create New Account
Why Is The Swamp So Swampy?
Son of the Republic
Congress critters are compromised.

p.s. Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 20 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v42brl3-a-clear-and-present-danger-to-the-republic-ep.-2154-12202023.html

cover-uphuman traffickingpedophiliadeep statedan bonginocontrolled oppositionchild traffickingpedophilejeffrey epsteinlolita expressdick durbinsex traffickingmarsha blackburnblackmailswamp creaturesex tapeunipartyepstein islandclient listintelligence operationflight logcorrupticratcaptured operationtim burchettswamp thing

