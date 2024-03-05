Victoria Nuland - Cookies For You (Fck The EU) - Cookie Monster Nuland Retiring Soon

Victoria Nuland, a career foreign service officer who served in prominent roles in the State Department under Presidents Obama and Biden and represented the U.S. at NATO under George W. Bush, will be retiring, according to a statement today from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria "The Cookie Monster" Nuland will leave her post in the coming weeks, according to Blinken.

Here's the proof - https://www.state.gov/on-the-retirement-of-under-secretary-of-state-for-political-affairs-victoria-nuland/

Better here if don't want to look it up there.

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/victoria-nuland-retiring/

Cynthia...

Found a video from last year... to celebrate the good news! High Duck Vs. Victoria Nuland - Cookies For You (Fuck The EU) from NRG Source. 'Pig In A Blanket', tempted by a cookie (first) image, I already had from video here over a year ago. I may be changing the image later, to original video image, from last year with old clips.

Just to mention, according to her, in Kiev she distributed not cookies, but sandwiches. Assistant US Secretary of State Victoria Nuland filed accusations of misinformation against the Russian media. Oh well, if true, she's stuck with being a 'cookie monster' anyway.











