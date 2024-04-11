BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LADY GAGA MOCKS GOD AND GETS INSTANT JUDGEMENT ♰ BY OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES 🎞 FACEBOOK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
130 views • 04/11/2024

Lady Gaga Mocks God and Gets Instant Judgement | By Off The Kirb Ministries on Facebook


Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/fjMGKe9qXwuWunhA/?mibextid=U8WOFx


Hey look - it's the Winky Kang!


IT'S WINKY TIME! 🍆🤢🤮🤔🤨😳😂 STARRING LADY GAGA🤐🙈🙉🙊


https://www.bitchute.com/video/3O157yoIULt8/


Maybe you still aren't seeing it yet - take a look a MAVERICK'S X feed: https://twitter.com/MAVERIC68078049


Here's one:


Ben Affleck's daughter today came out as transgender, Jennifer Lopez's daughter recently came out as non-binary.


Hollywood is a transgender Satanic club.


https://x.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1778063088929153155


Re-read 1 Corinthians 6:9...but understand that the word TRANSVESTITE belongs in the descriptions therein; the word MALAKOI is purposefully mistranslated to hide this clear and present danger

facebookhollywoodsatanistskaty perrylady gagamadonnamockeryrihannamulti pronged attacklil uzi vertoff the kirb ministries
