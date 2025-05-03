BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Houthis CONFIRM ballistic missile op on Israeli military sites & warns 'submissive' Muslim nations will soon 'bear consequences' of silence as Israeli 'danger will reach all capitals'
Houthis CONFIRM ballistic missile op on Israeli military sites near Tel Aviv

Also warns 'submissive' Muslim nations will soon 'bear consequences' of silence as Israeli 'danger will reach all capitals'

Houthis announce launch of hypersonic missile toward Israel

The Ansar Allah movement stated the following:

🟠A Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile was used in the attack on an Israeli military facility south of Jaffa.

🟠The missile successfully hit its target, and air defense systems were unable to intercept it.

Adding:   🚨Prime minister of Yemen’s non-Houthi government resigns

💬 “I faced many hardships and challenges, the most significant of which was the inability to implement the necessary reforms in state institutions and the lack of tools to enable me to carry out my governmental duties properly,” PM Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak wrote in a letter of resignation addressed to President Rashad al-Alimi.

➡️Mubarak was prime minister of the Aden-based Republic of Yemen, which enjoys international diplomatic recognition, but is at odds with the Houthi-led Supreme Political Council controlling Yemen’s western areas, where 70-80% of the country’s population resides.

Adding: 

⛔️ Houthis officially ban US from shipping oil through Red Sea

The restrictions, which go into effect May 17, are a response to the April 17 US strikes on the Ras Issa oil port, Yemen’s Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) said.

😮 Violators will be added to the list of aggressors, their vessels denied passage and sanctions issued. Humanitarian exemptions can be requested by contacting the HOCC.

📊 Until recently, up to 10% of US crude imports came from the Middle East, with a significance portion transiting through the Red Sea. 

📦 Shipments were largely diverted to the US West Coast after the Houthis started their Red Sea missile and drone campaign in solidarity with Palestine.


