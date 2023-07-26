Why Pull the Family Together to Learn?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homeschool vet, Brenda MacMenamin and her homeschooled daughter, Juli (now homeschooling) discuss teaching techniques that helped/are helping them that enabled them to be more relaxed and have more fun together as a family. You can hear more here: https://teachinghisstory.com/2023/07/25/generational-homeschooling-conversations/