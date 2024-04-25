⚡️ Emory University, Atlanta - Brutal Police TASE a Handcuffed & Restrained, pro-Palestine Protester

⚡️🇵🇸 Emory University, Atlanta - police handcuff and tase an anti-Israel protester.

☠️The Israeli Minister of Finance:

It is time for the Mossad to return to practicing what it was trained to do, which is liquidating Hamas leaders around the world.

We should only talk about the bombs in Rafah as strongly as possible and then continue in the Gaza Strip until it is completely destroyed.

THE MASKS OF THE SADISTS ARE FALLING:

¹ CHAOS HAS UNLEASHED AT EMORY UNIVERSITY as Georgia Police Deploy TASERS, RUBBER BULLETS, and TEAR GAS Against Protesters.

² HARVARD UNIVERSITY students have now set up their own encampment in solidarity with Palestine demanding that they also divest from Israel’s war on Gaza

³ NETANYAHU ATTACKS THE MOVEMENT OF THE US UNIVERSITY STUDENTS, (https://t.me/MichaelAFu/40557?single) claiming it is anti-Semitic and threatens by likening the movement to a canary in a coal mine, preceding the major fires that consumed the entire world.

"Anti-Semitism on Campuses in the United States Is Reminiscent of What Happened in German Universities in the 1930s".

⁴ FROM COLUMBIA TO BROWN WE WONT LET GAZA DOWN.

Columbia University, NY

