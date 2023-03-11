© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Financial Report Ep. 3017a - Banks Failing, Green New Deal Game Over, Currency Pushback, Buckle Up
The Green New Deal has fallen apart, a new study says that it will not work, just like the vaccine passports. Everything the [WEF] does destroys themselves in the end. Banks are failing and the economy is moving towards a crisis. Trump warned everyone.
