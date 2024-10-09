Episode 5 - GeoEngineering (** SKIT **)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This fifth episode contains some crazy multiple scene skits where Crazzi Guurl
deals with the topic of Geoengineering with a twist of humour.
Relax and enjoy for a few minutes and have a good chuckle.
** Special kudos to Dane Wigington from www.geoengineeringwatch.org for
his valuable research on this topic **