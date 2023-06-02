[Jun 2, 2023] ORIGINS UNTOLD: Ancient Cosmology | DITRH "Dave Weiss" - Official Clip @DITRH [Fesiuk Films]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Come join us at the premiere! Click the link for tickets: https://www.fesiukfilms.com/movie
Join Otto Vazquez, Dave Weiss, Josh, and Michael Keefe from Founded Earth Brothers, and other cast members for our Red Carpet Premiere of our Flat Earth Film "Origins Untold: Ancient Cosmology" A night to get dressed up, look fabulous, and have fun on the red carpet.
The documentary follows a skeptic who travels around the country to learn more about the people who have an alternative view of cosmology from what we see today.
a Fesiuk Films Production
Directed & Produced by:
David Fesiuk, Sarah Rachel Fesiuk
Starring:
Otto Vazquez, Mark Sargent, David Weiss, Josh Keefe, Michael Keefe, Matthew Beavers, Shelley Lewis, Jay Tolan, Dr. Nyeng Gyang
Score by:
Michele Masin
Associate Produced by:
Dennis Miller, Matthew Elzie, Richard Bickford, Josh Keefe
