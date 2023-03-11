What Makes Messi An Extraordinary Footballer? | Sadhguru

Sadhguru looks at the nature of human mechanism, and speaks about the power and beauty of gaining control over this mechanism. He also speaks about what makes Lionel Messi an exceptional footballer.

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

