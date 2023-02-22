Fat Tuesday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A random rambling to timestamp turning a new leaf. A hopeful future look back and then esteeming myself on how far I have come. This is a glimpse into the low praying for more mountaintop days. I wouldn't say I am anywhere near rock bottom but have been swollowed up in the valley in this season of life. This spring and summer need to be transformative with a spirit of Revival. May Jesus increase in me, as I surrender comfort and pleasure for power and purity. Amen.