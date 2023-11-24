© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted a bold raid on Russian troop positions using two International Maxxpro armored vehicles.
However, one of the drivers quickly left the battlefield, driving over his former passengers.
After the unsuccessful assault, they had to retreat on foot.