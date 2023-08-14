Our Time Belongs To God Not The Devil, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My attention to the terrible damage caused by being in relationships with abusive, demonic, Cluster B-type people also helps me in my ongoing lifelong studies, progress, and growth during my lifelong recovery and healing journey.
I learned about abusive toxic demonic Cluster B-type people from my personal experiences of being attacked, abused, and tormented, by hostile, nasty, rageful, argumentative, unfriendly, combative, aggressive, belligerent, and Cluster B-type people.