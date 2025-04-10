BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Demon Possession DoD MK-ULTRA University of Chicago IRB
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
81 followers
70 views • 5 months ago

I was a Child Star is the Deep Underground Satanic Version of Sesame Street. https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114313984224713087

I have never been paid. I would like to Re-Write my Screenplays & books on these subjects. Salem NH PD zapped me with something & I died 3x in hospital. I lived ... Biden's Secret Service then made up I was Counterfeiting to take my 5 Hard Drives that would have set up 2/3 of all UN, WEF, BlackRock Umbrella Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia Judges Federal set up for Execution.


I had dirt on Satanism way before Ben Franklin altered the planned destruction of the Surface of the Planet, not sticking to the Ancient Script where the lighting of the Twin Torches is the end of Everything for the Great Reset to wash, rinse, repeat yet again.


I am SvenVonErick on X. Steven G Erickson #WBNemesis My Viber App is Free App & acts like Whatsapp & is 1 860 574 0695. VoIP 1 706 740 9324. Do you want to collaborate?

