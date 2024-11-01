The Splash Damage of Bad Friends!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wednesday Night Live 30 October 2024
In this episode, I explore the balance between being friendly and assertive in life and business. Sharing personal stories of betrayal, I discuss the principle of remaining nice until necessary to be resolute. I emphasize the importance of setting clear boundaries, shaped by our upbringing, and address listener questions on conflict resolution and emotional resilience. Additionally, I critique modern societal issues and stress the need for individual responsibility and