Euro “Migrants”, Vince McMahon, U.S. & U.K. Gun-Grabbers, Freemason Roosevelt, Red Dawn, Alex Jones

SR 2025-02-24 NFA, “Red Dawn”

Topic list:

* What will happen to criminal “phishers” in the Kingdom of Johnny?

* The (former) First Minister of Scotland: Humza Yousaf...no, really.

* Member of Parliament for Dewsbury and Bailey, Iqbal Mohamed, says cousins should be allowed to marry.

* Vince McMahon in court for sex trafficking—not criminally, just another “pay off the victim” CIVIL suit.

* Humza Yousaf’s replacement, John Swinney—one degree of Jesidue to the Vatican.

* The 1934 “National Firearms Act” was yet another Hegelian shell-game and you lost.

* EVERYBODY’S GOT A TOMMYGUN (except you).

* Good ole Farmer Bob Doughton: he’s one of us!

* Where did the gangsters get their automatic weapons? (the answer will upset you)

* From Tuskegee to Japanese-American internment: what REALLY happened?

* Johnny looses his sh*t with a viewer over race.

* Shriner Freemason Franklin Roosevelt’s endless treasons and the Skull & Bones Prescott Bush “coup plot”.

* The rest of the Doughton family.

* Roosevelt’s “Christian conspiracy theorist” son-in-law on Joe Kennedy causing the Wall Street crash.

* RED DAWN! How a “tense, anti-war movie” was completely flipped for Cold War propaganda by ... Jews or this JESUIT?

* Johnny revisits the “Alex Jones is Bill Hicks” controversy.

* What ever happened to Nathan “Lift the Veil” Stolpman? (why am I not surprised)

* Ubisoft strikes again. Why is it that ALL entertainment, power and wealth is far-Left?

* Britons must give up their knives for poor “Ronan Kanda”!

