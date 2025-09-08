Kingdom-Business Minded Assures No Wealth Will be Achieved at Expense of Family - Wez Hone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What does it mean to run a “Kingdom Business?” This type of organization is a business whose allegiance is to Jesus Christ, the ultimate king. This is the kind of business that Wez Hone routinely builds and runs, and his dedication to remaining committed to the Lord has resulted in success and blessing. Wez is the founder of Kingdom Business Global, and he holds Kingdom Business Summits around the world. He explains the hierarchy of being kingdom-minded, from being a child of God, to being a spouse, to being a parent. No wealth should ever be achieved at the expense of these things. Kingdom-minded workers see their jobs as a ministry and a way to play a part in the Great Commission. You will be more effective than ever before when you put God’s kingdom first. Think big for God’s glory, and He will pave the way forward.
TAKEAWAYS
When you take a kingdom assignment, you will become an entirely new person as you work
It’s not about the money - it’s about the lessons learned and the journey along the way
Momentum builds more momentum and then, in turn, builds confidence and success
The one-tenth tithe rule is not fair for those who are too poor to pay it, and it doesn’t challenge the wealthy enough
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kingdom Business Conference video: https://bit.ly/3JdM2dh
🔗 CONNECT WITH WEZ HONE
Website: https://kingdombusiness.global/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KingdomBusiness
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #wezhone #cashless #cashlesssociety #digitalpayments #futureofmoney #fintech #digitalcurrency #convenience #lesscrime #financialinclusion #ecommerce #smarteconomy #cashisking #privacy #financialfreedom #privacy #unbanked #banktyranny #CBDC #blockchain #crypto #cybersecurity