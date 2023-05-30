BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chip Roy SLAMS Republicans’ TERRIBLE debt ceiling deal
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1222 views • 05/30/2023

Glenn Beck


May 30, 2023


If the currently proposed debt ceiling deal with Democrats moves forward, will Americans ever trust the Republican Party again? Possibly not, but thankfully there ARE several GOP members standing strong against Speaker McCarthy’s deal. One of those taking a stand against it, Rep, Chip Roy, joins Glenn to explain just how ‘terrible’ this deal truly is: ‘They abandoned us. They failed. They cut a bad deal.’ But it hasn’t been passed yet. So, Rep. Roy explains how YOU can help stop this bill…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfEf8BlBdEw

Keywords
democratsrepublicansgopamericansglenn beckspeakerfinancemccarthychip roydebt ceilingterrible dealstop this bill
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy