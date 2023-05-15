Thailand Election - Pro-Western Opposition Party Wins Most Seats - Brian Berletic on RT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My interview on RT regarding Thai general elections 2023
I'm very happy to see RT accurately describing the US-backed Move Forward Party as pro-Western, and express concerns regarding its policies toward China and Russia...
I'm also grateful to be able to provide an alternative point of view beyond Western media coverage.