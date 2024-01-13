NWO: United Nations Agenda 2030, the Great Reset and world domination

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to TheWarAgainstYou.





Although they are not mentioned, the Vatican is behind what you see in the video. The Vatican is satan’s home and it wants to get rid of as many humans as they can as part of the United Nations 2030 Great Reset agenda with the purpose of depopulating the world and easier control of the remaining population.





The Vatican controls the United Nations and secret societies such as the Club of Rome and the World Economic Forum who are mouthpieces for the Vatican.





The pope said in 2021 and in early 2022 that it was humanity’s “moral obligation” to inject in our bodies a vaccine of which we have really no idea of its content: https://www.voanews.com/a/pope-francis-calls-covid-19-vaccination-moral-obligation-/6390278.html





Would you be consuming an item not knowing what you’re consuming? Not knowing of the consequences and the outcome of the impact of the product on your body?





This goes beyond the vaccine. It’s about the monopoly by very powerful organizations such as BlackRock and Vanguard which controls all kinds of massive companies including the media which are communicating the wrong messages to the masses.





It’s all about control; it’s about depopulation; it’s about satan’s manipulation of the masses through his Vatican papacy.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].