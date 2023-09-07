Pandemic Propaganda Returns: MSM Fear Mongers Hype New Covid Variant

Covidians need to be put on trial for treason and face the death penalty.

Pro-liberty comedian Chad Prather is here to talk about the return of Covid-19 propaganda.

The elites are in panic mode and feel their control slipping away.

That is why they are planning another fake Plandemic.

This time around they are attempting to hype fear because Whoopi Goldberg “tested positive” and missed an episode of The View.

The White House has announced Joe Biden will be wearing a mask again.

This is foreshadowing mask mandates returning in a couple of weeks.

Anthony Fauci and others like him are seditious traitors and must be put on trial.

Fauci was willing to sacrifice American children and grandparents in order to prop up his massive ego and enact the globalist plan from total world domination.

It’s likely the next Plandemic is going to be even more lawless than the first.

The power hungry elites will tighten their grip the more real Americans mount a resistance to their tyranny.

Instead of Nuremberg 2.0 the name of the judicial proceedings that are on the way will be called “The Washington Trials”.

J6 was part of another psyop and handing down these massive sentences is designed to scare Americans and get them to never protest again.

American patriots must have a 1776 mindset and never back down.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

58% off antarctic krill oil TODAY at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network