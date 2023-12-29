Create New Account
NEVER SPEAK OF THIS -- Prof. James Fetzer
There are a few subjects that are so off limits that one better not speak above one's breath when specking in condemnation of it. The first is Zionism. The second is alleged false flag operations designed to separate we the people from our guns. Pofessor James Fetzer returns to SGT Report to discuss the subject that ought not be discussed.

Follow James Fetzer here:

https://jameshfetzer.org/2021/07/the-65-shows-jimtheconspiracyguy-com-24-may-15-nov-2020/

Keywords
false flagsgt reportsandy hookfemadrillpsyoppsychological operationjames fetzerprofessor james fetzerglobalist crime syndicate

