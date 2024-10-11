ON-THE-GROUND UPDATE ON HURRICANES HELENE AND MILTON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disaster response specialists, Steve Slepcevic & Sam Eaton of Strategic Response Partners, join Del from the path of devastation of Hurricane Milton in Florida. Get their on the ground perspective of the catastrophic damage and the vast difference in the response from the local and state government in Florida compared to North Carolina with Hurricane Helene.
#Milton #HurricaneMilton #HurricaneHelene