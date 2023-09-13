BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌊 The Dominance Of Plastic in European Beach Waste 🌊
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
22 views • 09/13/2023

🌟 Join the beach adventure with 👩‍🔬 Prof. Bethanie Almroth from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden!

🎧 https://bit.ly/3P0SbK1

🏖️ Europe's beaches hold secrets. Campaigns are on, unveiling what lurks in the sands!

🌊 What's the reveal? Plastic, the new beach superstar! 80-90% of our beach waste is now plastic! 🥤

♻️ Plastic dominates, reigning supreme in the coastal waste game. 🏄‍♂️

📋 Registers track materials, exposing single-use plastics and lightweight culprits. 🛍️

🔄 Makes sense, right? These materials escape waste systems, floating ashore on low-density journeys.

🌊 These beach invaders need attention. 

Dive in for solutions! 🧹 Listen to the full episode! 🔗

Click the link in bio or find it in the description above. 🎧 

