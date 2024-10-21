© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 Shocking Stories the Media Buried Today
#10 - Former “far-left tranny turned based detransitioner” announces that she’s voting for Trump.
“This is my first time voting red in my life.”
In an unexpected turn, @LauraBeckerReal described Trump supporters as “loving, kind, and tolerant,” a surprising revelation that she could have never imagined “back when [she] was close-minded and bigoted.”
Now, she's attending Donald Trump Jr. MAGA rallies and voting for Trump for the first time in her life.
Please welcome @LauraBeckerReal to the big tent!
https://x.com/vigilantfox/status/1847409254560411898?s=46&t=z1Hq_b9VI1aa08-o9rGBBA