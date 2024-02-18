Aangifte tegen Hugo De Jonge wegens zware mishandeling door schuld

34 views • 02/18/2024

A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries – The Expose

91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

C19 Injection global death toll - somewhere between 9 million and 45 million. Injuries somewhere between 840 million and 4.2 billion (multiple injuries per person)

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.