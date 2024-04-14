BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice - Part 3: Escaping the Matrix
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
17 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 04/14/2024

In this final monocast of the series, Scott discusses brokenness and the Christian life:  Sit, Walk, Stand.

************

Links for this episode:

The Matrix Revealed Flowchart - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z9fxk038aqi1s8zykiqzo/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart.pdf?rlkey=9jjhh3hmj6r2fbuuptaviz63a&dl=0

The Matrix Revealed Explainer Video - https://rumble.com/v4nwb5b-the-matrix-revealed-explainer-video.html.

 Paul Washer: What True Conversion Looks Like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMNd3mn8kEQ

 The End of Self-Confidence - Zac Poonen - June 29, 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-1BzkHqD2g

The end of self-confidence sermon by Zac Poonan PDF https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/n2lfxzf33ik4qfd270gri/The-end-of-self-confidence.pdf?rlkey=wm7cx5ypii8mbxcrdl2vi5nd6&dl=0

Brokenness https://subsplash.com/lifeaction/media/mi/+xbt8sek

 HOW TO HEAR FROM THE LORD in a WORLD GONE MAD! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTdMjPxWd5I

An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/

The Secret Covenant https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1774184827174170666?s=01

 Walk, Sit , Stand Audio Book - By Watchman Lee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPi_UD6795k

Why God Has Allowed https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ge5hjytr878pkhjeurztg/Why-God-Has-Allowed.mp3?rlkey=i45r9vs0kn741zrghsyc7xdyh&dl=0

 Generation AI with guest Rick Hulkenberg https://rumble.com/v4k95l3-march-19-2024.html

 Book of Esther Summary: A Complete Animated Overview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JydNSlufRIs

 End Times: Most People Don't Realize What's Happening WORLDWIDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLFGRTg4vVg

 COMMS DOWN! ASYMMETRIC WARFARE... AND WHAT COMES NEXT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Fd1ydC6c6g

 Amazing Grace - Best Version By Far! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDdvReNKKuk

Powerpoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/lb4delthj6w3sbthckll0/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-3.pptx?rlkey=z1ov5pbqdvedro4p55ct509zu&dl=0

Show Outline https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jqlohcnx0keoywhvdb2b1/Part-3-Escape-the-Matrix-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=dqujf13ypb3qgbvzt8ye0rwca&dl=0

**************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
scott scharathe illusion of choicethe matrix revealed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy