Affirmative Action, Black Privilege, Student Loan Forgiveness, the Love of Money, and MORE!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 07/02/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Resources Used In This Video ⬇️

1. Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/supreme-court-affirmative-action-ruling 

2. Charles Barkley Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling by Changing His Will to Benefit Black Students - https://beckernews.com/charles-barkley-reacts-to-supreme-court-ruling-by-changing-his-will-to-benefit-black-students-50920 

3. SCOTUS Rules On Student Loan Forgiveness - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/scotus-rules-on-student-loan-forgiveness 

4. Biden Announces Plan to Go Around Supreme Court After Student Loan Forgiveness Ruling - https://beckernews.com/biden-announces-plan-to-go-around-supreme-court-after-student-loan-forgiveness-ruling-50906 

5. Deception, Lying and Taqiyya - https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/taqiyya.aspx 

6. Michigan House Approves Anti-Free Speech Bill: Incorrect Pronouns Could Cost You $10,000 or Jail Time - https://beckernews.com/michigan-house-approves-anti-free-speech-bill-incorrect-pronouns-could-cost-you-10000-or-jail-time-50904 

7. Colorado Can't Punish Christian Website Designer for Refusing to Create Sites Against Her Beliefs: Supreme Court - https://www.christianpost.com/news/supreme-court-says-colorado-cannot-punish-christian-website-designer.html 

8. Bible Hub - https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_timothy/1.htm 

Song Credits ⬇️

1. Baldi Beatz - Rising Up

2. Bryson Gray - Pick A Side

3. Lynyrd Skynyrd - That Ain't My America

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
pridescotussupreme courtmuslimsislamcoloradogopsteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryaffirmative actionstudent loan forgivenessmichiganhomosexualitytaqiyyarinosblack privilegethe love of moneysupreme court affirmative action rulingscotus rules on student loan forgiveness1 timothy 6 101 timothy 2 11-15
