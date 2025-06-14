CTM --- Ep. 38 --- 6-13-2025 --- "Summer of Fear and Loathing"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time to Be Intentional! In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom. This week, we discuss the current "Summer of Fear and Loathing."
The episode 38 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org
Gail Seiler – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com
You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, BlessedTV, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.