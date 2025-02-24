The Freedom of Sa'eed Hirmas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the Toufan Al-Aqsa deal, prisoner Sa'eed Hirmas from Bethlehem, sentenced to 14 years in prison and spent nine, was freed in the second batch of the prisoner exchange.
Interview: Sa'eed Hirmas
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 27/01/2025
