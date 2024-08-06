The governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov: The situation in the border area remains tense and the troops are working.

➡️A regional task force is in operation. All emergency services have been transferred to enhanced 24-hour operation.

➡️The situation is under control.

Also adding: Situation in Kursk Region - What is Known as of 8:00 PM, Russia



The situation in Kursk Region remains tense: at the moment, the main battles are still ongoing in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts, where, according to the latest footage, Ukrainian formations have managed to advance.



▪️From the direction of Sverdlikovo, AFU units on Stryker APCs were able to reach the Rylsk - Sudzha highway, along which they tried to advance towards the settlement of Zeleny Shlyakh. However, on the section of the highway east of the village of Nizhny Klyn, the enemy's armored group fell into an ambush, and the equipment itself was later destroyed by drones.

Coordinates: 51.295353, 35.093807



▪️Ukrainian media are actively circulating videos with captured Russian servicemen in the area of Glubokoe Ravine, from where AFU units previously tried to advance towards Kurilovka. A photo of a burned-out Russian Ka-52 helicopter has also appeared.



▪️At the same time, clashes continue on the section of the 38K-004 highway near the Sudzha border crossing, as well as in the area of the village of Gordeevka. However, due to the lack of objective control footage, it is difficult to establish the exact configuration of the front in these areas.



▪️Ukrainian formations continue to strike with artillery and drones throughout the Kursk Region. According to the latest data, three people were killed in the region, and at least 18 were injured, including children.



Russian troops are also firing at the positions and concentration areas of the enemy - one of the targets hit was a Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defense system, which was destroyed by a missile strike north of the village of Sennoe in the Sumy Region.



🔻It is not worth expecting the attacks to stop soon: fierce battles continue in the Kursk Region, and the activation of Ukrainian formations in other areas cannot be ruled out either. Moreover, the enemy's actions seem to indicate a plan related to an offensive in the most "narrow" areas in order to force the Russian Armed Forces to redeploy forces from other directions.



From an information point of view, the enemy has obtained the necessary footage, both with the capture of Russian servicemen and with the advance by 6 km from the border, even if the evidence is the footage of their own destroyed armored personnel carriers. However, this will be more than enough to outweigh negative news items for themselves, such as the loss of control over Novgorodskoye.

@High-resolution maps

