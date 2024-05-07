Martin Armstrong - US Collapse May 7, 2024 to December 12, 2032

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collapse of the US, EU, Western Civilization pre-December 12, 2032. 8.6-year cycle of collapse--irreversible trend. Once the US/EU enter WWIII, it's game over; no climate change shenanigans, no one world government.https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/war/creating-world-war-iii-socrates/