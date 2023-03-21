Biden Vetoes Anti-ESG Legislation, Dictators Putin and Xi Meet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden vetoed a resolution that would have blocked a Labor Department rule that allows retirement plans to weigh environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments instead of making decisions based on the best rate of return; Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet in Russia; and surveillance technology is being installed all over America.