Greg Locke has bigger problems than his Cosmological Beliefs!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have all seen how people act when you challenge their belief system!
You try to show them the truth, and they get hostile once you have really challenged their deeply held beliefs!
EXACTLY like Greg Locke did when he hosted the Flat Earth debate with Dean Odle, which was never completed because Greg threw Dean out of his funhouse "church" tent!
But you have not seen nothing yet!
If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
Social Media
GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503
Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/
Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
Live and speak the TRUTH!