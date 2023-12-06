BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Greg Locke has bigger problems than his Cosmological Beliefs!
73 views • 12/06/2023

We have all seen how people act when you challenge their belief system!

You try to show them the truth, and they get hostile once you have really challenged their deeply held beliefs!

EXACTLY like Greg Locke did when he hosted the Flat Earth debate with Dean Odle, which was never completed because Greg threw Dean out of his funhouse "church" tent!


But you have not seen nothing yet!


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)


Live and speak the TRUTH!

