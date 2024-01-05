And We Know 5.1.2024 Final BATTLE, I am the STORM, If HE wins, 9 Trump Truth order, stage is SET, Enemy Death Spir

And We Know with LT





Boy, have are we getting closer to the precipice or what? Do you wonder why the riots at the Ivy League schools might be a positive result… we will discuss this. President Trump retruthed Q posts several times, The STORM is referenced on CNN, we learn that our US troops will be armed in GAZA, our money to Ukraine doesnt really go there, El Salvador leadership exposure, AstraZeneca admission on the evil jabs…so much to cover. Let’s go.





He said Trump looked at him calmly and said, “I am the storm.” 👀https://t.me/PepeMatter/19421





Trump surrounded by military leaders in October 2017 tells a bewildered media that this image represents "the calm before the storm." https://t.me/PepeMatter/19424





TIME Magazine writer Eric Cortellessa acknowledged that the 81-year-old Democrat incumbent Joe Biden https://t.me/Absolute1776/31210





🔥FLORIDA AIN’T PLAYING: Florida police deploy tear gas to clear the Hamas camp at the University of South Florida. https://t.me/Absolute1776/31205





Chaotic scene at UNC in North Carolina. https://t.me/Absolute1776/31197





BREAKING: Secretary Lloyd Austin ADMITS likelihood of shooting warfare between U.S. service members and Gaza forces soon https://t.me/Absolute1776/31192





Crooked Joe Biden has decimated America's auto industry — and Michigan workers know it. https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/134305





This is Joe Biden's America. https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/134304





🐥- Dan Scavino Jr https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/134275





These occupations are being coordinated by the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) https://x.com/DC_Draino/status/1785333405980164185





Listen to Mark Francois

The WHO is attempting to grant the WHO Director-General—an "unelected" and "unaccountable" individual—"unprecedented levels of power" https://x.com/CRRJA5/status/1785305639138242892





AstraZeneca…told you so

https://twitter.com/CramerSez/status/1785484489939906626





In 2019 when I was discussing the possibility of Trump being indicted.

These were the key Q’s https://x.com/truestormyjoe/status/1785387302199394518





➡️ ICYMI: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Gathers Every Official in Executive Branch of His Govt and Makes Surprise Announcement Bukele asks the country’s Attorney General to investigate all of them for bribery.

https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1785129098936815993





BREAKING: WOW! Ukranian born Congresswoman Victoria Spartz just admitted billions of our tax dollars given to Ukraine is a "slush fund" https://x.com/MichelleRM68/status/1785056037327822872

