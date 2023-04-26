BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Skyfall 2019: Pastor Dean Odle "Antarctica in the Bible"
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
86 views • 04/26/2023

Pastor Dean Odle teaches on what the Bible says about Antarctica, or 'the ends of the earth' as it is commonly referred to. Scripture gives specific details about the ends of the earth which explorers and scientists have unknowingly confirmed.

"By terrible things in righteousness wilt thou answer us, O God of our salvation; who art the confidence of all the ends of the earth, and of them that are afar off upon the sea: Which by his strength setteth fast the mountains; being girded with power: Which stilleth the noise of the seas, the noise of their waves, and the tumult of the people." Psalm 65: 5-7

Keywords
flat earthdean odlebiblical creationskyfall
