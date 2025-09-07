BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Weak Hands Get Shaken Out — Strong Hands Build Wealth
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
398 followers
87 views • 1 week ago

Weak Hands Get Shaken Out — Strong Hands Build Wealth | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The U.S. debt is now pushing toward $37 trillion, inflation isn’t going away, and global supply chains continue to shift. To me, these aren’t isolated issues — they’re the early signs of a broader financial reset. If you’re only relying on mainstream headlines or financial advisers who tell you to just ride it out, you risk being blindsided when the system comes under real stress.

I’ve also been asked again about silver manipulation, and let me be clear: it’s not a fringe idea. It has been proven in court. Major banks have been fined, traders have been convicted, and people have even gone to jail. Yes, short-term price action can be influenced, but the long-term trend cannot. Silver’s scarcity, rising industrial demand, and ongoing currency debasement will ultimately push prices higher. Manipulation only changes the path — it creates volatility, discourages new investors, and shakes out weak hands.

The real danger for investors isn’t manipulation; it’s unrealistic expectations. Too many people buy silver expecting it to jump to $200 an ounce overnight, and when it doesn’t, they get frustrated and sell too soon. The reality is silver moves in stair steps: a rally, a correction, another leg higher. Patience and discipline are what matter most. Silver isn’t a lottery ticket. It’s wealth insurance — a hedge against monetary corruption that gives you peace of mind, not just a payout.

My advice is simple: avoid leverage, set realistic expectations, and use dollar-cost averaging to take the stress out of timing the market. Over the long run, the trend is higher, but the real win comes from holding through the cycle. Freedom starts with honest money, and silver’s true role is to safeguard your wealth through uncertain times.

Watch this video on Weak Hands Get Shaken Out — Strong Hands Build Wealth, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Weak Hands Get Shaken Out — Strong Hands Build Wealth.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

gold silver david morgan the morgan report
