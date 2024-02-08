BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hospital refused to employ safe, effective ‘COVID’ treatment protocol, because “Not invented here”
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
350 views • 02/08/2024

Nurse anesthetist Kristina Morros, who also works with/for FLCCC, worked in the Dutch Erasmus hospital during the ‘pandemic’. When she shared FLCCC’s highly safe, effective, cheap and available ‘COVID’ treatment protocol with Erasmus hospital management, they refused to employ it due to the ‘not invented here’ syndrome.

Instead they opted for their own protocol which was both toxic and ineffective. Their behavior proves very clearly that they care very little about their patients. They just care that their protocols have been invented by themselves (and possibly other non patient related motives). This is crucial information to know. Whatever happened to “First do no harm”?

NB: The Erasmus hospital is also where Ernst Kuiper, who is currently Dutch Minister of Health, was Chairperson of the Board until January of 2022, when he got his new function. Marion Koopmans, one of the highest WHO virologists, also works there.

SOURCE

Segment from: https://rumble.com/v41gcut

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
deadlyprotocolscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy