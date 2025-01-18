The End of An Age

-- The Enlightenment Age is dead; University Professors are the Priests and Prophets of that dead religion.

-- Christian Philosophy is dead; the Churches make no difference.

-- The corruption and fall is all around us.

-- How will we move forward? I'm writing a book with my own answers.

-- Historical inflection points often come with unexpected disruptions; expect that in our near future.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com