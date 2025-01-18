The End of An Age

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- The Enlightenment Age is dead; University Professors are the Priests and Prophets of that dead religion.
-- Christian Philosophy is dead; the Churches make no difference.
-- The corruption and fall is all around us.
-- How will we move forward? I'm writing a book with my own answers.
-- Historical inflection points often come with unexpected disruptions; expect that in our near future.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
