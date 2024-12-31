BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An End Times Look At Coming Events In 2025-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 30 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
66 views • 6 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we scour the end times landscape to bring you the juiciest and most-tantalizing headlines showing you that the end times clock on the wall reads 5 seconds to Midnight. As bad you think it might be, we can confidentially tell you it’s worse, a lot worse, than you think it might be. This lost world is preparing itself to receive Antichrist, and the signs are everywhere. Did you know that in the end of 2019, the COVID outbreak was immediately preceded by mysterious and unexplained drone sightings in Colorado and Nebraska? The drone sightings that have bombarded us here in the end of 2024 are right now as you read this giving way to bird flu. If you voted for Donald Trump as we did also, you are probably very excited to see the changes he might bring to Washington. But hold on now. Donald Trump was the president who first ordered the lockdowns 1,750 days ago, he was the president who gave us the COVID vaccine, and he’s the president that convinced Israel to sign the Abraham Accords. Yikes. Now he has at his side Elon Musk who supports the Far Right pro-Nazi party ADF in Germany, wants to colonize Mars and put a microchip into your brain, not to mention the robot army he is about to unleash. On this episode, we show you in glorious 4-D technicolor just what’s going on here, in the beginning of sorrows, on the front line lines of the end times…TO THE FIGHT!!!


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
