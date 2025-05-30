BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Donald Trump Is On 'A Mission From God', And He's Right About That-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 30 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
32 views • 3 months ago

Co-opting a famous phrase from the 1980 John Belushi-Dan Aykroyd classic The Blues Brothers, Donald Trump posted a cryptic meme on Wednesday night declaring that he is “on a mission from God” which also features an alt-right symbol in the background. Showing the president walking down a dark city street, the image includes the caption “nothing can stop what is coming.” Guess what? Trump is actually 100% accurate but has no idea what God is actually using him for. That’s the memo.


“And now have I given all these lands into the hand of Nebuchadnezzar the king of Babylon, my servant; and the beasts of the field have I given him also to serve him.” Jeremiah 27:6 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump the second time around bears little to no resemblance to first term Donald Trump, the differences are that striking. This Trump has a completely different spirit, and seems almost maniacally possessed to carry out ‘the mission’ which he says is from God. I believe it is from God, in much the same way that King Nebuchadnezzar had a mission from God, to destroy and captive Israel and the Jews. Everyone that Trump has installed in his cabinet are all highly suspect, and none of them are telling the truth. Remember when Jeffrey Epstein died and we were told repeatedly that there was no video tape from that night in his cell? Well, Dan Bongino and Kash Patel say they have that evidence we were told didn’t exist, and it will show Epstein committed suicide. Trump’s team has given us no Epstein files, no drone swarm answers, no auditing of Fort Knox, no UFO files, almost none of what was promised. Why not? On this episode, we will show you what we believe is the actual mission God has tasked Donald Trump with doing, and you won’t like it.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
