Mother Miriam Special: Taking Perpetual Vows With Bishop Joseph Strickland

John-Henry Westen





August 22, 2023





Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God was invited by Bishop Joseph Strickland into the Diocese of Tyler, Texas — allowing Mother Miriam to profess perpetual vows in Bishop Strickland’s diocese. Now that Mother Miriam, founder of ‘Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel's Hope,’ has taken perpetual vows under Bishop Strickland a new generation of faithful Catholic nuns can blossom. Mother Miriam offers an intimate and exclusive interview to LifeSiteNews — right in the back seat of her car — giving viewers a firsthand glimpse of Mother Miriam’s new life as prioress. Watch now as Mother Miriam describes her spiritual work in Tyler, what it means to take final vows under Bishop Strickland, and the future of the Catholic Church.





