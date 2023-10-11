Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 11, 2023 - Israel commences illegal WAR CRIMES ethnic cleansing operation against 2 million Palestinian civilians

0:00 Intro

4:09 Statements

20:32 Scary Predictions

57:09 Interview with Martin Armstrong



- UN condemns Israel's war crimes against Palestinian civilians

- #Israel announces plans to mass slaughter an entire ethnic group

- #Israel borrows a page from the Third Reich - ETHNIC CLEANSING

- #BLM groups in the USA support #Hamas terrorism

- #Syria launches missiles aimed at Israel

- Israel promises ground war attack and obliteration of #Gaza

- #Hezbollah promises to enter the fight if Israel attacks Gaza

- Israel declares NO SELF RULE for Gaza - will turn it into a POLICE STATE

- All Palestinians will be PRISONERS and have NO RIGHTS or representation

- Israel's military commanders are committed to carrying out WAR CRIMES

- Western media reports NOTHING on Israel's war crimes against civilians

- Attack on Gaza will cause spiraling escalation to World War III

- Full interview with Martin Armstrong: Israel, Ukraine, Russia, neocons and more





