Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 25, 2023 - Democrats are about to get BLINDSIDED and CANNOT win in 2024 (without cheating)
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
46667 followers
25792 views • 09/25/2023

0:00 Intro

3:45 Things that democrats don't see coming

1:03:20 The Padre Pio


- When the West LOSES the war in #Ukraine there will be enormous political implications

- RFK, Jr. is almost certain to leave the Dems and run third party, taking 25% of Dem voters with him

- #Trump now leads #Biden by 10 points in WashPost / ABC poll; Dems begin to panic

- Blacks, Hispanics are trending away from Dems and embracing Trump

- Accelerating #inflation, city CRIME, rising fuel costs and violence will all worsen the outlook for Dems

- Watch for desperate Dems to launch false flag event or start World War III to try to CANCEL elections

- Oct. 4 emergency broadcast will NOT unleash a zombie apocalypse; it will just be a test

- Canadian parliament CHEERS for actual World War II Waffen SS #Nazi who fought Russians

- Trudeau honors Nazi with standing ovation, proving Canadian government celebrates Nazis

- #Zelensky appoints "spirit cooking" satanist to be an official ambassador

- The West is on the wrong side of history, embracing Nazis, satanists, pedophiles and child mutilators

- The LGBT agenda pushed by the West is rooted in satanism, child exploitation and pure EVIL

- Special report: Catholic priest Padre Pio's End Times warning: THREE days of darkness

- Jesus told him to warn the world about God's wrath being unleashed with a giant meteor striking Earth

- Floods, fires and toxic fallout that buries people, and "men of science" will not be saved

- Prepare for 3 months of supply chains not functioning after the impact


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


mike adamsvaccinesdemocratsleftistspoliticsamericahumanityeconomygenocideusachaosfood collapsemedical tyrannyexterminationstudioanti-vaxxerscrazy newssituation update
