Nefarious: Dunces
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
28 views • 07/01/2023

Useful Idiots

* We are in an epistemological apocalypse.

* Ultimately, something has to sit at the head of the table.

* Egalitarian? If you claim that nothing is worthy of being at the head of the table, something unworthy will claim the spot.

* God is sovereign; there is no other.

* We behave as if that’s not the case, so we are our own limiting principle.

* We can think critically — and some things must be objectively true.

* Other than revival, critical thinking is the #1 enemy of the forces of hell.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 23 February 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ao342-why-donald-trump-is-the-hero-of-the-forgotten-man-guest-dr.-robert-malone-2.html

evilsatanicsatanismdemonicdumbing downidiocracyobjectivismsovereigntytakedownstupiditycomplianceepistemologyenslavementgaslightingdominioncritical thinkingdemonismdumbed downnefariousdepravityuseful idiotsteve deacesubservienceduncemalevolence
