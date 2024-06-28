BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yemeni fervor growing, during the "No Dignity for the Nations Without Victory for Gaza" Rally
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
85 views • 10 months ago

Video from Yemen, with their description:

To those who bet on the weariness of this people's weekly million-strong rallies in support of Gaza... Witness the inspiring Yemeni fervor growing in Seventy Square in the capital, Sana'a, during the "No Dignity for the Nations Without Victory for Gaza" rally.

"Rise up, our Arab Morocco" and "Keep going, people of Jordan"...

🎥 Yemeni million-strong chants in support of Gaza send two fraternal messages to two brotherly peoples during the "No Dignity for the Nations Without Victory for Gaza" rallies at Seventy Square in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a. #SeventySquare #Sanaa

"Who breaks the prohibition law? = A (Toofan) boat knows"

The people’s warning reinforces the army's warning... Who would have imagined that an Arab nation, bombed and besieged for ten years, would now humiliate both America and Britain together.


Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
