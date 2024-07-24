Lost Truths of a Free America - Dean Deshon and Patrick Muneio

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Pat Muneio and Dean DeShon, both former law enforcement officers, sit down with Eileen to talk about "Lost Truths of a Free America." They talk about the importance of the sheriffs, the judges and the militias as set forth in the US Constitution. Their warning to all citizens: If you don't know your rights, then you don't have any!"





