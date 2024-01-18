‘Unusual’: Joe Biden yet to hold a public White House event in 2024

US President Joe Biden has not yet had a public White House event since 2024 began. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy has labelled the decision as "very unusual" for any president. "We’re almost three weeks into the New Year, which is an election year, and President Biden still has not had any official events, any public events at all at the White House," Mr Doocy told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. "And I've been with him the whole time since inauguration day - that's very unusual. "He does have a few stops in swing states. We saw him pop up at a business in Pennsylvania; he's going to be here in North Carolina tomorrow to give remarks in an electorally competitive place this year, but nothing at the White House, despite everything that is going on."







